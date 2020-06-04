Not standing for hate. Kate Beckinsale shut down a “mean spirited” comment after showing her support for Breonna Taylor, who died in March after police entered her Louisville, Kentucky, home.

“Dear Mayor Greg Fischer, I join thousands of others in asking you to bring posthumous justice to Breonna Taylor, who was shot eight times in her bed by the Louisville Metro Police after they invaded her apartment looking for a drug trafficker already in custody,” the Van Helsing star, 46, shared in a solemn Instagram caption on Wednesday, June 3. The note was originally posted by Gloria Steinem and called on elected officials to bring justice to Taylor’s family ahead of what would have been her 27th birthday on Friday, June 5.

“As you know, Breonna Taylor was an award-winning emergency medical technician and first responder in Louisville, who loved helping her patients and her community, and who made other people’s lives better,” the caption continued. “She protected you and your city. Now it’s your responsibility to show her the same respect.”

The Serendipity actress’ call to action was widely supported by her fans, but a few social media users questioned why Beckinsale would speak up for Taylor and not for retired police captain David Dorn. The St. Louis public servant, 77, was shot after responding to a break-in at a local pawnshop on Monday, June 1.

“OK, now do David Dorn #alllivesmatter,” one follower wrote in response to Beckinsale’s post.

Despite facing criticism, the British actress stood her ground. “What’s really sad is you being pushy on a post about a woman’s death and saying ‘what about someone else’ actually does a disservice to the person you are trying to illuminate,” she replied. “It’s a f–king tragedy too but you will stop people from honoring him since you are being mean spirited and co-opting him with a slogan which offends.”

The Total Recall star encouraged this individual to advocate for Dorn in a more productive way. “Serve him better. All these deaths are tragic and could ALL have been avoided. ALL,” she concluded. “Someone posting about one does not imply not caring about another. Don’t make a fight where there isn’t a fight, it’s disrespecting both and all.”