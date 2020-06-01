Pink responded to commenters who criticized her post in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd’s death.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer, 40, reposted a message on Saturday, May 30, that her fellow singer Billie Eilish wrote about the phrase “All Lives Matter.”

“No one is saying your life doesn’t matter,” the “Bad Guy” singer, 18, wrote. “No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying anything at all about you…… All you MFs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.”

“You are privileged whether you like it or not,” Eilish added. “Society gives you privilege just for being white. … If all lives matter why are black people killed for just being black? Why are immigrants persecuted? … Why is it okay for white people to protest literally being asked to stay at home while carrying semi-automatic weapons? Why is it okay for black people to be called thugs for protesting the murder of innocent people? Do you know why???? White. F—king. Privilege.”

Some of Pink’s fans didn’t agree with the message.

“Totally get where you’re coming from. HOWEVER, as a person with a lawyer brain, I have to say… when you single out one race and say ‘that’ race matters. You ARE implicitly saying other races don’t matter as much. It is automatically inferred,” one commenter wrote. “I believe it does this situation a disjustice [sic] by putting it in the #blacklivesmatter category. This could happen to ANY ONE OF US! THAT is the atrocity! THAT is the REAL issue. It is not about race.”

Pink replied, “You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don’t even hear yourself and probably never will.”

When another wrote, “All Business Owners Life’s Matter too,” the Grammy winner shot back, “So you can’t read.”

Another commenter called the “Beautiful Trauma” singer “stupid,” prompting Pink to respond, “What an insightful and helpful comment.”

Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25, led to the firing of four police officers involved in the incident and the arrest of Officer Derek Chauvin, who kept his right knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, despite the man pleading for help and complaining he couldn’t breathe. Paramedics were called after he became unresponsive and he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video of the incident went viral, with celebrities including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and former president Barack Obama calling for justice for Floyd and protests being held across the U.S. Stars including Ariana Grande, Rachel Lindsay and Halsey have marched in support of social justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.