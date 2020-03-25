A new flame! After her romance with Mikey Foster fizzled out, Ariana Grande has been linked to Dalton Gomez.

The real estate agent has made a few subtle appearances on the Grammy winner’s Instagram account in recent weeks, and TMZ reported on Wednesday, March 25, that the pair have been quietly seeing each other for several months.

Grande, 26, and Gomez were first spotted together in the early hours of February 8 at Bar Louie in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles. TMZ later published a video of the duo making out in a booth at the gastropub while dining with friends.

The “God Is a Woman” singer has since shared glimpses of the Aaron Kirman Group employee on her Instagram Stories, including a video of him playing with her dog Toulouse. She also posted a black-and-white photo of him watching TV with his back to the camera, although the tattoos on his left arm were visible.

In addition, Grande follows Gomez on his private Instagram account.

The speculation about the pop star’s love life comes three weeks after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that she and Foster, 32, “are not dating anymore.” His group, Social House, opened up for Grande’s Sweetener world tour in 2019, and the former couple collaborated on a song titled “Boyfriend” that summer.

Grande has had a string of high-profile relationships since her rise to fame. She dated rapper Big Sean from 2014 to 2015, backup dancer Ricky Alvarez from 2015 to 2016 and the late Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018. She was also engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for four months in the summer of 2018.

Scroll down to read five things we know about Gomez!