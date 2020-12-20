Happily ever after! Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez two years after her split from fiancé Pete Davidson, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“Ariana is beyond excited. She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships,” the insider says. “They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together.”

The pop star, 27, hinted at the news via Instagram on Sunday, December 20. “Forever n then some,” she captioned a series of photos cuddling with the real estate agent, 25. She also showed off her engagement ring, which features a large diamond situated beside a pearl on a platinum band.

The couple were first linked in February when they were spotted dining at Bar Louie in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles. The following month, a source told Us the two were dating. Grande confirmed the relationship in her May music video for her and Justin Bieber’s song, “Stuck With U.”

Us revealed in August that the Grammy winner’s team connected her with Gomez when she was looking for a home before the coronavirus pandemic. “When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him,” an insider told Us. “Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.”

The “7 Rings” songstress “sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated,” according to the insider.

Grande was previously engaged to Davidson, 27, from June to October 2018.

She referred to their whirlwind romance as “an amazing distraction” in her August 2019 Vogue cover story.

“It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” she said. “I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

Grande dated rapper Big Sean from 2014 to 2015, backup dancer Ricky Alvarez from 2015 to 2016 and the late Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018. She was linked to Social House member Mikey Foster in 2019.