She ain’t his girlfriend. Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster are “not dating anymore” after first being linked in August 2019.

Grande, 26, and the Social House singer, 32, called off their romance “around a month ago,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. Fans first noticed the strong chemistry between the pair after they released a steamy music video for their collaboration, “Boyfriend,” last summer. Shortly after the video dropped, the musicians were spotted holding hands on a night out in Chicago.

The Nickelodeon alum and Foster have been friends for years, and Foster served as a co-producer on Grande’s hit singles “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.” His band was also the opening act on the “Dangerous Woman” singer’s Sweetener world tour, which concluded in December 2019.

Though neither of the artists commented on the status of their relationship, Foster left a sweet birthday tribute to the “Into You” songstress in July 2019. “Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday,” he wrote in an Instagram comment at the time.

Two months later, the Grammy winner’s brother, Frankie Grande, gushed over Foster after spilling details about a “really fun” double date he went on with the singers and his boyfriend, Hale Leon.

“I love Mikey. I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented. So kind and so caring,” the Big Brother alum, 37, told Us in September 2019.

The professional dancer quickly walked about his comments about the double date, clarifying that Ariana was “very much single.”

“My comments about our recent hang as friends were not meant to be taken literally,” he explained to Us. “Hale and I were on a date, which is why I referred to it as a double date when we had plans with them, without realizing what the term inserted about THEIR relationship outside of my own. It was literally four people meeting up as friends, and I would never comment on something so personal about her life anyway.”

Grande was previously engaged to Pete Davidson from May to October 2018 after calling it quits with late rapper Mac Miller the same year. She also dated Big Sean from 2014 to 2015.