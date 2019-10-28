



Rooting for her! Frankie Grande raved about his sister Ariana Grande’s efforts to empower women through music.

“My sister is in an amazing industry that is very dominated by men and she’s kicking ass,” the Big Brother alum, 36, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Girl Up #GirlHero Awards earlier this month. “She’s at the top of it and that’s because she wants to show the world that equality is important and that women are amazing, and that was given to her by my mom [Joan Grande]. CEO of three companies, manufactures telecommunications for the Navy, Coast Guard and cruise ships.”

Frankie could not stop gushing about the 26-year-old pop star and their mother. “These are some strong, empowered women that are here to never back down and to never be quiet because a man told them so. Can you imagine? Oh, my God. Never,” he explained. “That’s who we are. We’re bred that way. It comes all the way from the top — from Nonna and Grandpa, all the way down to me.”

In addition to her “Don’t Call Me Angel” girl-power anthem with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey from the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot, Ariana teamed up with Lizzo for a new take on the 31-year-old singer’s hit “Good as Hell.” The Grammy winner sings on the remix, released on Friday, October 25, “’Cause he better know my worth / There’s so much that I deserve / But I ain’t worried now, I’mma let my hair down / He been tryin’ it, but not today.”

Ariana also emulates strength by being open about her mental health struggles. “Time for some honesty. My depression and anxiety have been at an all-time high lately,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in August while explaining her decision to cancel a meet and greet in Belgium. “I have been giving you all I’ve got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it.”

She added: “I wish I had control over these [panic] attacks but as anybody with anxiety or depression understands, sometimes you can only operate on its terms and not your own.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus