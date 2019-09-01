



Ariana Grande canceled a meet and greet in Antwerp, Belgium, on Friday, August 30, telling fans she’s been battling panic attacks, depression and anxiety.

“Hi my loves,” the “7 Rings” singer, 26, wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Time for some honesty. My depression and anxiety have been at an all-time high lately. I have been giving you all I’ve got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it.”

“Today has been an extra rough one,” she added. “After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be to not do soundcheck party or m&g today and preserve my energy for the show.”

“I don’t want to rush through our time together or seem shaky,” Grande continued. “I like spending actual time with you and I won’t be able to be present or give you the best of me today.”

“I wish I had control over these attacks but as anybody with anxiety or depression understands, sometimes you can only operate on its terms and not your own.”

The “Thank U Next” singer’s admission came just days after she performed in Manchester, England, two years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded 139 at her concert in the same city in May 2017.

This past April, Grande shared brain scan images that showed the effect of post-traumatic stress disorder on her brain. After describing it as “hilarious and terrifying,” she posted more about the results the following day.

“Seeing the physical reality of what’s going on in there was incredible to me,” she wrote on Instagram on April 12. “I mean i feel it all the time, but seeing it is totally different and super cool. someday, when i’m feeling ready or when i’m more healed up, we can talk about it. i am constantly working on my health / learning how to process pain (aren’t we all). everyday is different but i’m doing my best. jus know i will continue showing up and giving as much of my energy as i can and do my best even tho my brain looks like the world map.”

