How Ariana Grande Overcame the Worst Year of Her Life

Ariana Grande seemed to have it all. The pop star had just made history with her chart-topper “Thank U, Next,” but as she took the stage to accept Billboard’s Woman of the Year award in December, she made a confession: “This has been one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life.”

She wasn’t exaggerating. In the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing, her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death and her short-lived engagement to Pete Davidson, the 25-year-old had no place to go but up.

“She’s taken all this negative energy and turned it into a positive by working her ass off,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The girl never stops.”

For more on Grande’s tough 2018 — and how she is leaning on ex Ricky Alvarez — watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

