



Healing through music. Ariana Grande returned to northwest England on Sunday, August 25, to perform at Manchester Pride two years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert at an arena in the same area.

Ahead of her show, the “7 Rings” songstress, 26, took to Twitter to share her excitement. “On our way to manchester pride,” Grande wrote with three heart emojis. “Love u so much. can’t wait to give u all our love. you’re my heart in every way. see u soon.”

on our way to manchester pride. 🖤🖤🖤 love u so much. can’t wait to give u all our love. you’re my heart in every way. see u soon. 🌫 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 25, 2019

During her show, however, the Victorious alum couldn’t help but get emotional. “I’m so happy to be with you, so thank you for having me,” Grande told the crowd, according to the UK’s Press Association. “Sorry, I’m so nervous. I had so much more to say but I’m really very overwhelmed. So thank you.”

Grande later added: “Obviously, Manchester holds a very special place in my heart.”

Following her performance, Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, gushed over the pop star. “Special night never to be forgotten,” he tweeted. “Thank you Manchester pride and thank you @ArianaGrande. One love.”

Saturday night’s concert marked the first time Grande has performed in Manchester since June 2017 when she returned to headline the One Love Manchester show, a concert benefiting the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

In November 2018, Grande shared a letter she wrote to fans eight months after the tragedy.

“It’s impossible to know where to start or to know what to say about this part. May 22, 2017, will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life,” she wrote. “Music is an escape. Music is the safest thing I’ve ever known. Music — pop music, stan culture — is something that brings people together, introduces them to some of their best friends, and makes them feel like they can be themselves. It is comfort. It is fun. It is expression. It is happiness. It is the last thing that would ever harm someone.”

Grande announced in February that she was set to return for Manchester Pride. “Manchester babes, i’m so thrilled to be headlining pride. my heart,” she tweeted at the time. “I cant wait to see u and i love u so so much.”

