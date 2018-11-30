Ariana Grande‘s new docuseries may’ve just aired for the first time, but it’s already leaving fans emotional.

On Thursday, November 29, the 25-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” singer released four episodes of her YouTube docuseries, Dangerous Woman Diaries, and her dedicated Arianators are going crazy for it, as it takes fans behind the scenes of her Dangerous Woman World Tour. However, it’s the fourth episode, in particular, that has everyone talking.

In the production, available on YouTube’s paid streaming service, Premium, Grande writes a letter to her fans regarding the fatal Manchester Arena attack that killed 22 people and injured at least 500 others.

“I’m writing to you this February 22, 2018,” she begins. “It’s been eight months since the attack at our show at the Manchester Arena. It’s impossible to know where to start or to know what to say about this part. May 22, 2017, will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life.”

She continues, “Music is an escape. Music is the safest thing I’ve ever known. Music — pop music, stan culture — is something that brings people together, introduces them to some of their best friends, and makes them feel like they can be themselves. It is comfort. It is fun. It is expression. It is happiness. It is the last thing that would ever harm someone. It is safe. When something so opposite and so poisonous takes place in your world that is supposed to be everything but that … it is shocking and heartbreaking in a way that seems impossible to fully recover from.”

“The spirit of the people of Manchester, the families affected by this horrendous tragedy, and my fans around the world have permanently impacted all of us for the rest of our lives. Their love, strength, and unity showed me, my team, my dancers, band, and entire crew not to be defeated. To continue during the scariest and saddest of times. To not let hate win. But instead, love as loudly as possible, and to appreciate every moment. The people of Manchester were able to change an event that portrayed the worst of humanity into one that portrayed the most beautiful of humanity. ‘Like a handprint on my heart’ … I think of Manchester constantly and will carry this with me every day for the rest of my life,” she ends the note.

Earlier this year, Grande marked the anniversary of the attack with an emotional tweet that included a bee, the civic symbol of Manchester, on Tuesday, May 22.

“Thinking of you all today and every day,” wrote the pop singer. “I love you with all of me and am sending you all the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day.”

