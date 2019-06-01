They say there’s no such thing as a dumb question, but there are sexist ones, and women in Hollywood have had their fill.

Time and time again, we’ve seen A-list women asked to respond to inquiries that would never be directed at their male counterparts. We’ve also seen the same ladies shut those questions down, letting interviewers know, in no uncertain terms, that they expect more.

Taylor Swift has been quick to point out the sexism in questions about her personal life on multiple occasions — for instance, most recently refusing to answer when Germany’s PDA wanted to know whether she’d be settling down with boyfriend Joe Alwyn as she approached her 30s. Scarlett Johansson, meanwhile, wasn’t shy about pointing out the frivolity of Ryan Seacrest’s curiosity over whether she would wear the same shoes to the 2017 Oscars as she did in rehearsals. “What a ridiculous question!” she answered.

As for Megan Fox, the Transformers star couldn’t understand the point of an inquiry about her thoughts on whether it was time for females in Hollywood to be given leading roles in superhero films. “Do you think I would answer anything but ‘yes’ to that question?” she asked her interviewer.

Lauren Conrad’s famous answer about what type of sexual position she was most into just may have taken the cake, however: Instead of allowing her private life to be exploited, she redirected the question to her career, citing her favorite position as “CEO.”

Scroll through to read the epic responses women in Tinseltown have given when faced with sexist remarks.