



Hair toss! Lizzo released an empowering remix of “Good as Hell” featuring Ariana Grande on Friday, October 25.

The original version of the track appeared on the Barbershop: The Next Cut soundtrack in 2016 and later served as the lead single from Lizzo’s debut EP, Coconut Oil. It found a second life earlier this summer after the singer-rapper-flautist, 31, performed it at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards as part of a medley with her megahit “Truth Hurts.”

“Woo, girl, need to kick off your shoes / Gotta take a deep breath, time to focus on you,” Lizzo sings on the remix. “All the big fights, long nights that you been through / I got a bottle of tequila I been saving for you.”

Grande, 26, joins in, singing, “‘Cause he better know my worth / There’s so much that I deserve / But I ain’t worried now, I’mma let my hair down / He been tryin’ it, but not today.”

The duo then launch into the now-famous chorus together: “And do your hair toss, check my nails / Baby, how you feelin’? (Feelin’ good as hell).”

Lizzo teased the collaboration via Instagram Live on Thursday, October 24, when she held up a grande-sized Starbucks cup.

“I’ll give you a hint,” she told fans. “If you can guess the size of this drink, you’ll know what I’m talking about.”

After the remix dropped at midnight on Friday, Grande raved about “the most fun” experience. “Thank you @lizzobeeating for having me on this remix !!” she wrote on Instagram. “I love you, your energy and this record so so much. ‘good as hell’ remix out now !”

It has been a busy year for both performers. Lizzo scored her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Truth Hurts” in September, two years after its initial release. She also performed at Coachella for the first time, had a supporting role in the movie Hustlers and earned a standing ovation from Rihanna at the BET Awards.

“This year has been incredible,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in September. “Ever since ‘Juice’ dropped in January, it’s just been juicy as f–k.”

Grande, for her part, released two albums in the past 14 months: Sweetener and Thank U, Next. She also executive-produced the upcoming Charlie’s Angels soundtrack, on which she sings five songs, including lead single “Don’t Call Me Angel” featuring Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.