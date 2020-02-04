Disneyland official! Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster — who strolled through the amusement park arm in arm on Saturday, February 1 — are dating, a source tells Us Weekly.

“They are dating and have been since [around] June,” the source adds.

Photos from the outing in Anaheim, California, show Grande, 26, linking arms with Foster, 32, as they enjoyed their night out with friends.

Grande and Foster sparked dating speculation in August 2019 with the release of their collaborative “Boyfriend” music video, which features a steamy makeout scene between the duo.

Later that month, they joined a group of pals at Chicago restaurant Siena Tavern two nights in a row. “Ariana and Mikey were holding hands at one point while they were there,” a source exclusively told Us following their second sighting at the Italian eatery.

The following month, Ariana’s brother, Frankie Grande, praised Foster. “I love Mikey. I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented. So kind and so caring,” he gushed to Us at the time. “He’s a great guy.”

The Big Brother alum also described a “double date” he and boyfriend Hale Leon had with the pair. “It was really fun,” he said. “Game night! Board games! So fun.”

Frankie, 37, clarified his comments the following day. “My sister is not in a relationship,” he tweeted. “Everyone relax. She is very much single.”

He elaborated to Us at the time. “Ariana and Mikey Foster are not in a relationship,” he said. “She is single. And my comments about our recent hang as friends were not meant to be taken literally. Hale and I were on a date, which is why I referred to it as a double date when we had plans with them, without realizing what the term insinuated about their relationship outside of my own. It was literally four people meeting up as friends, and I would never comment on something so personal about her life anyway.”

Regardless of their romantic status, Ariana and Foster are close collaborators. His pop duo, Social House, co-produced her hit singles “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings” and joined her as an opening act on last year’s Sweetener world tour.

Us reached out to Ariana’s rep for comment.

