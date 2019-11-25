



Laugh it off! Ariana Grande poked fun at herself after she fell on stage during a concert in Tampa on Sunday, November 24.

“Oh my. at least i still made the button. i’m crying. things were going too well,” the 26-year-old “7 Rings” singer replied to a video of the accident via Twitter.

In the clip, Grande is caught by one of her backup dancers before hitting her pose at the end of the track.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Nickelodeon alum’s misstep came during “Bad Idea,” the second song on her setlist.

“Thank you for making me feel loved when I fell earlier,” Grande told the crowd during the concert. ”I had to fall. It’s been 87 shows and I haven’t fallen yet, so it had to happen.”

The “Don’t Call Me Angel” songstress, who has been on her Sweetener tour since March, recently returned to the stage after she was forced to cancel several shows due to illness earlier this month.

“I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow. I’m not really sure what’s going on. But I, unfortunately, don’t think I will be able to push through tonight. I am so sad and sorry. I’m so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded,” Grande told her fans in a video on November 17. , “I’m just really devastated. Thank you for understanding and sending love. I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry.”

Grande’s Sweetener tour is set to wrap next month. After reacting to her tumble on Sunday evening, the popstar tweeted that she was going to miss the show.

“Nah u have to chill,” she replied to a fan who said she was going to miss her “so much” when the tour wraps. “Love u so so much. what a f—-kin year.”

Another social media user told Grande that it was her “time to rest,” to which she responded, “Al-f—-kin-most. cherishing every last second because…. i’m gonna miss this and u all very much. forreal.”