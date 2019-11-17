Ariana Grande is not out of the woods yet. The pop superstar was forced to cancel her concert in Lexington, Kentucky, amid a “scary” battle with an unknown illness.

Grande, 26, gave fans a health update on her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 17.

“I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow,” the Thank U Next singer explained in the video. “I’m not really sure what’s going on. But I, unfortunately, don’t think I will be able to push through tonight. I am so sad and sorry. I’m so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded.”

She continued, “I’m just really devastated. Thank you for understanding and sending love. I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry.”

The Nickelodeon alum also took to Twitter to express her feelings about the concert cancellation. Grande wrote that she was “crying” and doesn’t have the words to “effectively express what a blessing it is to have u [fans] in my life.”

“It sucks feeling like absolute s–t but it sucks way more to not be with u all. u mean the world. i hope u truly know. love u,” she penned.

Barbra Streisand offered her support to the singer on Twitter, writing “Take a strong Vitamin C drink with some Manuka honey and of course get some chicken soup! Bx,” to which Grande responded, “my goodness. love you so so much. thank you my sweetest.”

The 7 Rings singer revealed that she was suffering from an illness on Saturday, November 16. Grande explained that she was “in so much pain,” “on all the meds” and “getting IV drips” as she made plans to visit a doctor in Lexington.

Grande’s latest ailment follows a string of health scares that have impacted the Grammy winner since she launched her Sweetener world tour in March. The My Way singer revealed in August that she struggled with panic attacks, depression and anxiety while touring Europe, and cancelled a meet and greet in Antwerp, Belgium.

“Time for some honesty,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on August 30. “My depression and anxiety have been at an all-time high lately. I have been giving you all I’ve got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it.”

Grande also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after a suicide bombing left 22 people dead and 139 injured at her May 2017 concert in Manchester, England.

The Sweetener tour is scheduled to conclude in December 2019.