Music video official! Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato confirmed their new romances in the “Thank U, Next” singer’s “Stuck With U” video with Justin Bieber, which dropped on Friday, May 8.

Grande, 26, showed off her new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, for the first time at the end of the visual as they slow-danced and embraced near a bed. The real estate agent’s head remained out of the frame for much of the scene, although fans got a blink-and-you-miss-it glimpse of his smiling face after he twirled the Grammy winner around.

Meanwhile, Lovato, 27, made out with her new boyfriend, Max Ehrich, in a bedroom with starscape ceiling lights just before the three-minute mark of the romantic video.

Several celebrity couples are featured in “Stuck With U,” including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry and Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley. However, much of the project features home videos that fans submitted of themselves in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Grande and Bieber, 26, released the collaboration to benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation in conjunction with their manager Scooter Braun’s SB Projects.

“We’re very excited about this for so many reasons. We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy and that you love it as much as we do,” the Victorious alum said in a statement. “We’ve had a really great time working on this and we’re so excited for you to hear it.”

The “Yummy” crooner, meanwhile, said, “More than ever we are seeing the selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day. It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families. It’s my honor to come together with my friend Ariana and our SB Projects family to try and do some good.”

Grande’s romance with Gomez first made headlines in late March as eagle-eyed fans noticed that the couple appeared to be quarantined together. She previously dated Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, the late Mac Miller, Pete Davidson and Mikey Foster.

Us Weekly broke the news of Lovato’s relationship with Ehrich, 28, around the same time. She previously had high-profile romances with Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama.

