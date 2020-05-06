The couple that cooks together, stays together! Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), practiced their culinary skills while making gluten-free pasta together.

The “Yummy” singer, 26, and Hailey, 23, tackled the recipe on the Wednesday, May 6, episode of their Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch.

“I love doing this stuff with you, babe,” Justin said during the show, to which the model replied, “Me too, baby! We never cook together.”

Hailey revealed that they are a “gluten-free” household due to Justin’s gluten allergy. However, the Drop the Mic cohost doesn’t miss including gluten in her diet — she prefers it.

“When I eat normal pasta, I don’t have a gluten allergy, but I still feel like it’s really hard on my stomach and I feel too full,” Hailey explained. “Whereas gluten-free pasta feels digestible.”

The couple — who wed in September 2018 — also tackled more serious issues during the episode, including Justin’s battle with depression. Hailey admitted that she saw a change in her husband when he “got on the proper antidepressant,” but noted that Justin is no longer taking the medication.

“You worked with a doctor and you guys felt like it wasn’t needed anymore,” she said.

Justin added that changing his diet also helped him to improve his mental health. “I cut sugar pretty much out and then since I’ve cut sugar out of my [diet] … I feel like I’m not depressed,” he said.

The “Intentions” singer shared that an important lesson he learned through his mental health struggles is to not feel ashamed to ask for help.

“Having help doesn’t mean you’re weak, it just means you care about yourself and you care about those around you and you wanna be a healthy individual,” Justin said.

The duo have been open about the ups and downs in their relationship on the 12-episode digital series, which premiered on Monday, May 4. In the show’s premiere episode, Hailey detailed the pain she felt after their split in 2016.

“I didn’t search for [someone] to take your place and take another relationship or fill a void in that way,” the Arizona native explained. “I let myself feel the emotions I was feeling. It feels like grieving, it is grieving, actually. You feel like you lose someone you care about.”

The duo dated on and off from 2015 to 2016 before rekindling their romance in June 2018. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were engaged. Hailey and Justin wed in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 before celebrating their marriage in an official ceremony in South Carolina one year later.