Justin Bieber’s Most Honest Quotes About His Mental Health Struggles

Throughout his career, Justin Bieber has been an open book with his dedicated legion of Beliebers about his ongoing struggles with his mental health.

“Justin has become a recluse and a changed person. He has no interest in being a celebrity and an artist,” an insider close to the Grammy winner told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2018 after he was spotted crying in a car with his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), whom he married a month earlier during a secret New York City courthouse ceremony. “He has withdrawn again, much like he did a couple years ago. He started recording music, but just stopped.”

A few months later, Justin decided it was time to seek professional help. “He sees a therapist, but he’s not in a special center or anything,” a source explained to Us in February 2019. “He doesn’t want to be dependent on medication. He struggles with ups and downs, anxiety, depression and uncertainty about the future.”

Through it all, Hailey has been the pop star’s rock. “I just wanted him to be happy and be good and be safe and feel joy,” she told Vogue in February 2019. “I’m really proud of him. To do it without a program, and to stick with it without a sober coach or AA or classes — I think it’s extraordinary. He is, in ways, a walking miracle.”

Scroll down to see Justin’s most honest quotes through the years about working through his mental health issues.