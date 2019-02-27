She’s got his back. Hailey Baldwin has been a pillar of support for her husband, Justin Bieber, as he seeks therapy for depression, trust issues and anxiety, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Hailey is not going to leave Justin and he won’t leave her either,” the insider says of the couple’s loyalty to each other. “She’s been so supportive of him throughout this process.”

Despite their faithfulness to one another, the source adds that Bieber, 24, has “brought up that he’s scared he doesn’t have a prenup,” noting the “No Brainer” crooner and the Drop the Mic cohost, 22, have “some issues, but are committed to working through them.”

As far as his other relationships go, the source explained that Bieber “has trouble trusting those around him and has backed away from certain friends because he’s afraid people are using him, and he’s been claiming friends are stealing his beats and things like that.”

A second insider tells Us that “Never Say Never” singer “overall has improved a lot, especially since being with Hailey.” Beyond seeking professional help for his aforementioned struggles, the insider says Bieber “has broken down while inside Bible study” with his pastor.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to Us that Bieber is “going to several doctors” to help with his personal problems. “He’s not in rehab,” the insider clarified. “He sees a therapist, but he’s not in a special center or anything. He doesn’t want to be dependent on medication. He struggles with ups and downs, anxiety, depression and uncertainty about the future.”

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged during a romantic trip to the Bahamas in July 2018, and quietly wed in a New York City courthouse in September 2018. The two had an on-again, off-again romance from 2015 to 2016, and started dating again one month prior to their whirlwind engagement.

