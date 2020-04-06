Quarantining with cocktails! As most people remain inside their homes in an effort to stay healthy and stop the spread of the coronavirus, several celebrities have taken to whipping up quarantine drinks. For many crafting a libation is a creative way to pass the time, while the drink itself can act as a much-needed stress-reliever.

Take Ina Garten, for example. The Cooking for Jeffrey author had social media users in hysterics when she threw together an enormous cosmopolitan in a video posted on her Instagram account at 6 a.m. on April 1. “During these stressful times, it’s really important to keep traditions alive. My favorite tradition is the cocktail hour,” she quipped. “So I’m going to make you my favorite cosmopolitan and you probably have all the ingredients right in your house.”

The Food Network star drove home the point even further when she added in the caption: “It’s always cocktail hour in a crisis!”

As one of the culinary pro’s amused social media followers put it, “I love this! You’re keeping us going, Ina!”

For others, like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, putting together a cocktail and sharing it on social media acts as a way to connect with others during this difficult and uncertain time. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star launched his own tequila line — Teremana — in March 2020 and used the spirit as the base for a beverage he made on Instagram while addressing his fans the following month.

“As many of you know, March was our big launch of Teremana. We had a big campaign ready to go, but what I decided to do was actually just slow roll Teremana out across the country. What didn’t feel right in my gut was to try and do a big campaign that was robust and exciting. We had one planned, but that’s OK,” he explained in a video clip.

Though Johnson wasn’t able to celebrate his new venture with a lavish launch event, the former WWE star was ready for a “little bit of levity” and a “little bit of fun,” which is why he decided to whip up his “favorite margarita” in the video. The drink contains Teremana blanco, lime juice, pineapple juice, raw agave and a “pinch” of Hawaiian sea salt.

When the beverage was ready, the Baywatch star raised his glass and made a toast to “the ones who can’t shelter at home,” such as doctors, nurses, health care practitioners first responders and grocery store owners. “I thank you, we thank you, I love you and I’m so grateful. Thank you for taking care of our people, thank you for taking care of our human race and thank you for your commitment.”

