She’s Had It! Ina Garten Posts Cocktail Recipe at 6 A.M.

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere! Ina Garten has some advice on how to survive the coronavirus quarantine —a giant cocktail first thing in the morning.

“During these stressful times, it’s really important to keep traditions alive. My favorite tradition is the cocktail hour,” the Barefoot Contessa host, 72, said in a clip posted via Instagram at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1. “So I’m going to make you my favorite cosmopolitan and you probably have all the ingredients right in your house.”

In the clip, Garten pours an entire bottle of Grey Goose vodka followed by a bottle of Cointreau into a pitcher, “because you never know who’s going to stop by. Wait a minute, nobody’s stopping by.”

She then adds in cranberry juice and freshly squeezed lime juice before mixing the concoction in a cocktail shaker. Garten finishes her recipe by pouring the drink in a giant martini glass and taking a sip.

“Doesn’t that look fabulous? Nice and cold. And lots of it,” the Cook Like a Pro author concluded.

Garten captioned the clip, “It’s always cocktail hour in a crisis.”

The Internet couldn’t believe that the normally reserved cooking show host was whipping up a cocktail early in the morning.

“No makeup hair not done Ina Garten making drinks on ig on a Wednesday morning is the entire vibe I’m going for on my first day of furlough,” one user tweeted.

Another person wrote, “The glug sound of ina garten pouring lots of grey goose into a glass pitcher is the most soothing thing I’ve heard in weeks,” while another tweeted,” Somebody please check on @inagarten.”

Some celebrities have been going stir-crazy while in self-isolation amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Jojo changed the lyrics from her 2004 hit “Leave (Get Out)” into a theme song for social distancing on March 19. “Stay in / right now / do it for humanity,” Jojo, 29, sang via TikTok.

January Jones, meanwhile, poured baking soda in her bathtub in preparation for a detox bath that she called “human stew” via Instagram on March 18.

