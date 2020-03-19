JoJo Releases Coronavirus-Themed Track Chill Stay In

Music makeover! JoJo gave her 2004 hit, “Leave (Get Out),” a 2020 update inspired by the coronavirus outbreak.

In order to encourage others to stay inside and follow the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing, the Vermont native, 29, transformed her iconic track into “Chill (Stay In),” an anthem for prevention and staying healthy — with a little humor to go along with it.

“I never thought corona could be such a nasty b–h but now that she’s here, boy all I want is for you to use common sense,” she sang via her personal TikTok account on Thursday, March 19, to the memorable tune of “Leave (Get Out).”

The Aquamarine actress, who performed the song a cappella from her dining room table while under self-quarantine, also used her fists to pound along to the beat as she headed into the chorus.

“Stay in, right now, do it for humanity/I’m deadass about that, but we will survive,” she sang. “So you gon’ learn how to cook now and practice good hygiene/I know you’re bored and want to f—k around but not on me.”

JoJo continued: “Tell me why you’re acting so confused when the CDC laid it out for you/Come on I know you’re not dumb, to go behind my back and hit the bar, show’s how immature you really are/Keep exposure to a minimum.”

One day prior, the “Joanna” musician teased the remix of her past hit via Twitter.

“Droppin the full version of Chill (Stay In) tomorrow. just doin my part, y’all,” she wrote on Wednesday, March 18.

JoJo, who is dropping her new album Good to Know on May 1, also took to social media to perform tunes for her followers while everyone is stuck inside.

“lol love uuuuu – we all tryna stay sane,” she wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, March 17, after a fan complimented her rendition of Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart” from one of her Instagram Live concerts.

The “Mad Love” crooner’s online show is the latest way that musicians are making good use of their time away from their fans.

Artists including John Legend, Chris Martin, Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster have treated their followers to mini-concerts from their homes during the stressful times brought about by the spread of the disease.

