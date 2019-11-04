Celebrities aren’t always just like Us. While cereal and milk and strawberries are fairly common kitchen staples, some stars have gone decades without ever giving them a try.

For example, Kylie Jenner’s first foray with cereal and milk occurred in September 2018 when the entrepreneurial reality star was 21 years old. Though cereal and milk is a popular (and tasty) pair, Jenner had always preferred dry cereal with no milk at all. Still, when she tried the combo of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and regular milk for the first time, she boldly called it “life-changing,” which led to some harmless teasing from Seth Rogen and other social media stars.

Believe it or not, Jenner is hardly the only celeb to wait a decade or two to sink her teeth into an ordinary food. In a 2016 interview, NFL star and disciplined dieter Tom Brady revealed he had yet to consume a strawberry and had no interest in tasting one. “I’ve never eaten a strawberry in my life,” he said at the time. “I have no desire to do that.”

Still despite that bold declaration, Brady tasted his first strawberry during a March 2018 stint on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and deemed the fruit “not bad.”

Scroll down to read about other stars trying ordinary foods for the first time!