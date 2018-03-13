He’s won five Super Bowls, but has never eaten a strawberry. Tom Brady, 40, made an appearance on the Monday, March 13, episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and while the New England Patriots’ quarterback is known for his strict diet, he gave into the temptation … of fruit.

Colbert brought up a 2016 interview that Brady did with New York Magazine, when the NFL star admitted, “I’ve never eaten a strawberry in my life. I have no desire to do that.” Brady confirmed that was still true, telling the host he even hated the smell of them. However, Stephen Colbert was ready to break that habit — and presented him with a bowl of strawberries, daring him to try one.

When he did, he said it wasn’t “that bad,” before turning to the camera. “Mom, are you proud of me? After all these years,” he said.

WITNESS HISTORY! Notable strawberry hater #TomBrady eats one for the FIRST TIME in his life! 🍓#LSSC pic.twitter.com/M5fKwGDCq3 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 13, 2018

While Brady was there to promote his new book The TB12 Method, Colbert wasn’t quite done with the challenge. When speaking about the diet that he and wife Gisele Bündchen live by — which includes avoiding sugar, white flour, caffeine, dairy and even certain vegetables — the NFL star added that he “rarely” drinks beer. Luckily, the late-night host had two beers ready to go.

He may rarely drink beer, but he sure knows how to chug one! He crushed Colbert in the competition. While the crowd chanted, “CHUG,” he downed the beer in one swift gulp! “That was good. That was really good,” he said, wiping his mouth.

The three-time MVP also showed his sensitive side during the interview, admitting to Colbert that after losing the Super Bowl to the Eagles this year, he cried … a lot. The next morning, he said, he woke up thinking, “Was that a nightmare? No, please, we can play this game again.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!