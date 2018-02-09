Tom Brady is reflecting on his Super Bowl loss. The New England Patriots quarterback shared a photo on Instagram on Friday, February 9, revealing his feelings following the 41-33 defeat.

“It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a positive,” the 40-year-old NFL star began. “The number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced. Gratitude toward my coaches for the effort and sacrifice they make to put us players in the best position to win. Gratitude to the NEP organization for supporting us on our very challenging and difficult journey.”

He also congratulated the Eagles on their incredible win. “Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship),” Brady wrote. “Gratitude toward our fans who showed up every week to cheer us on and commit their time and energy and love and support to what our goals are. And gratitude to my family and friends who continue to love and support my dreams. Thank you all. I love you all.”

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, took to Instagram following the game, sharing a photo of herself consoling her husband. “Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you,” the model, 37, captioned the photo.

She also tweeted at haters on Wednesday, February 7. “Just to be clear. No one ‘let’ anyone win. People win because of their own merit,” Bundchen wrote. “Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist!”

