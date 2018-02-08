It seems Gisele Bündchen has reached her breaking point. The supermodel, who is married to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, took to Twitter Wednesday, February 7, to clarify her postgame remarks about Super Bowl LII.

“Just to be clear,” she wrote. “No one ‘let’ anyone win. People win because of their own merit. Tried of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist.”

The drama Bündchen, 37, was referring to stems from a conversation she had with her kids Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5, following the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 4.

“Sometimes you have to let other people win,” she was quoted by USA Today as telling the children. “We have to share. Sharing is caring.” When Vivian pointed out that the Eagles won the Super Bowl, Bündchen replied, “Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before . . . Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You just have to let someone else win sometimes.”

The comments sparked backlash from many, including Whoopi Goldberg.

“I’m sorry. Didn’t the Eagles bust their behinds and earn that?” Goldberg mused on Wednesday’s episode of The View. “It’s not like Tom Brady said, ‘Shhh. Let’s let them win.’ Nah. They beat you. And that happens.”

Bündchen was also accused of being a bad mother. “Gisele telling their kids ‘You have to let someone else win sometimes.’ That’s garbage parenting,” wrote one person on Twitter. “Heaven forbid you teach your kids that faultier happens to the best of us and that it doesn’t mean the effort wasn’t worth it.”

But Bündchen’s friend Donnie Wahlberg, who was there after the game, disagrees. He went on his wife Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday to set the record straight about what really went down.

“Gisele was trying to comfort them and just being a great mom,” explained the 48-year-old Blue Bloods actor. “The thing that people should know . . . Vivian . .. she was smiling through her tears and she said, ‘It’s OK because we won a bunch of times and the other team never won. And we should be happy for them. Whatever Gisele said to the kids they got the message the right way.”

