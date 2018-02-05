After the New England Patriots lost to the York Giants Giants in the 2012 Super Bowl, Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, famously voiced her frustrations on her way out of the stadium. “My husband cannot f–king throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time!” the supermodel snapped at a heckler. “I can’t believe they dropped the ball so many times.”

But after a tough loss for the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4, Bündchen handled defeat more graciously.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was!” she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday morning. “Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all of the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!”

In the emotional photo, the Brazilian beauty is seen consoling a visibly disappointed Brady. She was also spotted comforting her and the quarterback’s kids Vivian, 5, and Benjamin, 8, who were seen crying after the game.

“Sometimes you have to let other people win,” she was quoted by USA Today as telling the children. “We have to share. Sharing is caring.” When Vivian pointed out that the Eagles won the Super Bowl, Bündchen replied, “Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before . . . Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You just have to let someone else win sometimes.”

The Eagles were an underdog in Super Bowl LII, led by backup quarterback Nick Foles. They won with a score of 41-33.

