Gaining confidence in the kitchen! On her new show, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, Amy Schumer teams up with her husband, Chris Fischer, to prepare various meals, drinks and snacks while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The program is filmed in their home, with their nanny, Jane, holding the camera.

Though Fischer is a trained chef, his spouse isn’t quite as skilled in the kitchen —at least not yet. “Watching Amy and Chris is intimate, real, fun and just great TV,” Courtney White, president of the Food Network said via a press release. “The nanny holds the camera, as Chris makes incredibly delicious food and Amy’s sharp wit delivers laugh out loud moments all the way through. Mix that with poignant moments of a family sharing their challenges during this pandemic and you have a series that many will relate to and some will likely become addicted to.”

On the premiere episode of the new Food Network program, which debuted on May 11, the couple whipped up some cocktails, potato latkes and more. For Fischer, the highlight of the first episode was undoubtedly the fennel and celery salad, as fennel is one of the culinary pro’s absolute favorite foods. “Part of our show is about representing the underrepresented vegetables,” he declared.

However, the Inside Amy Schumer alum joked that that specific issue might not be in the forefront of people’s minds at the moment. “There’s a lot of causes out there that maybe need some attention before fennel,” she quipped.

The show is packed with cute banter between the pair and there’s definitely some learning going on. “I learned a lot today, I learned how to poach an egg,” the comedian explained later in the premiere. “Never in my life did I think I was going to know how to poach an egg.”

Given that the show is being filmed in the midst of a global health crisis, Schumer also addressed the current state of the world and revealed that she is “really scared” about the coronavirus crisis because 15 people in her father’s New York nursing home have already died from the illness.

“I miss my friends, I miss going to the movies. Everybody misses whatever they miss,” she added.

Still, the New York native said there was no one she’d rather be quarantined with than Fischer. As the James Beard Award-winning chef put it: “The most positive thing that you can do during this time is, like, make something and use your hands and learn.”

