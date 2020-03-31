Saying hi with safe social distance! Amy Schumer and her 10-month-old son, Gene, went to see her dad, Gordon Schumer, through his window amid the coronavirus spread.

“Visiting dad,” the comedian, 38, captioned her Tuesday, March 31, Instagram upload. In the footage, the Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author held her toddler with one hand and a sign in the other, reading, “Hi grandpa! We love you!”

After the New York native waved the paper with a smile, the camera panned up to show Gordon looking out at them through his window.

On Sunday, March 29, the actress offered her support to all of the women who are pregnant and self-quarantining during the pandemic.

“Big nip love to all the pregnant ladies during this time,” the Inside Amy Schumer star captioned a throwback, topless photo of herself in a hospital room with Gene. “We are thinking about you too.”

Amy has been documenting her time at home with her son and her husband, Chris Fischer, on social media, from the little one’s ”wild” crawling skills to the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook author’s haircut.

The couple tied the knot in February 2018 and announced eight months later that they were expecting their first child. The Emmy nominee suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy, which is characterized by extreme morning sickness, and gave birth to her newborn in May 2019.

In January, Amy revealed that she and the chef, 39, are trying to conceive again via in vitro fertilization. “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio,” she captioned a photo of her bruised stomach, referencing her Community.com fan line. “We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

The I Feel Pretty star is “another level of happy” as a mom, her close friend Bridget Everett told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2019. “She’s doing great,” the Kansas native, 47, gushed. “She’s so in love. I’ve never seen her like this. She’s just full of joy, and it’s such a great thing to see.”

