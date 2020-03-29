Standing in solidarity. Amy Schumer offered her support to all the women who are pregnant and self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The comedian, 38, paid tribute to the ladies who are expecting in a post on her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 28.

“Big nip love to all the pregnant ladies during this time. We are thinking about you too,” she captioned a black-and-white, topless photo of herself sitting a hospital room and holding her son, Gene, shortly after giving birth.

The I Feel Pretty actress knows firsthand how many pregnant women may be feeling. She and her husband of two years, Chris Fischer, welcomed Gene last May after a rough pregnancy.

Schumer was forced to cancel the remaining dates on her comedy tour at the time due to having hyperemesis gravidarum, a rare pregnancy complication that causes nausea and vomiting.

Days after Gene was born, the Trainwreck star revealed her main “takeaway from pregnancy.”

“Women are the s–t. Men are cool and whatever but women are f–king warriors and capable of anything,” she wrote in May 2019. “I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth what do doulas do? I don’t totally know but what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can.”

The Inside Amy Schumer star continued, “Doctor Brill and all the nurses and pediatricians at Lenox Hill and all the other hospitals I spent time in this year, thank you for everything. I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But f–k, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone.”

Schumer is currently undergoing IVF treatment for baby No. 2, which has left her feeling “really run down and emotional.”

“If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do,” she captioned an Instagram post on January 9. “My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. ”

Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in February 2018.