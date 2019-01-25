Amy Schumer announced that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, are expecting their first child in October 2018, and the comedian has been cracking jokes about pregnancy ever since.

She may be suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition causing severe nausea, vomiting and dehydration, but that hasn’t stopped Schumer from making light of her situation. Whether she’s poking fun at her baby bump or her nonstop barfing, the actress has been making fans laugh all pregnancy long.

Take a look at the mom-to-be’s funniest quotes about carrying a baby!