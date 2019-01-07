Pregnant Amy Schumer spends most of her day throwing up — but the comedian has not lost her sense of humor. On Saturday, January 5, Schumer, 37, squeezed into a plunging cutout one-piece swimsuit from her pal Emily Ratajkowski‘s collection.

“Thanks for the bathing suit @emrata,” wrote the I Feel Pretty actress on her Instagram Story. “Fits like a very small glove.” In the photo, Schumer, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Chris Fischer, gave fans a side view of her baby bump.

Just one day earlier, the Trainwreck star took to Instagram to share a Baywatch-inspired video, in which she can be seen running in slow motion on a beach.

“I puke anything I eat until 4pm,” Schumer revealed in her caption. “But then I’m like … #baywatch #eyecandy #DandG.”

The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author is struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum, complication characterized by severe nausea. On the bright side: Schumer is halfway through her pregnancy.

During a Wednesday, Jananury 2, appearance on the Today show, Schumer said she has been feeling “so sick” but takes solace in “knowing that I’ll feel better after I throw up.”

Schumer announced in October that she and Fischer are expanding their family. The couple tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in February after just months of dating — but she has explained they were friends for more than a year before the relationship turned romantic.

“I married a chef because I’m a f—king genius,” the mom-to-be declared during her show A Night With Amy Schumer in October. She then gushed that if she’s craving penne alla vodka, the The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook author, 39, heads to the kitchen to make her wish come true.

