Queen of comedy, Amy Schumer, hit the beach on Friday, January 4, sporting a one-piece swimsuit and a baby bump that’s just so adorable we can hardly handle it.

In the Instagram clip, the I Feel Pretty star is almost galloping through the sand in slow motion as Sweet Cherry Pie plays. Even though it’s clear Schumer posted this video for laughs, we can’t help but notice how gorgeous she looks in her halter one-piece with her hair pulled up into a tight, messy top knot.

Schumer ­– who is expecting her first child with husband, Chris Fischer – writes in the caption that this Bay Watch-like moment only happens after a certain point in the day. “I puke anything I eat up until 4pm,” she writes in the caption. “But then I’m like…#baywatch #eyecandy #DandG”

Schumer announced her pregnancy in October and has been open about her difficult experience since. In November, she was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that results in severe nausea and vomiting while pregnant. That same month, on November 28, the comedian shared a video of her getting sick on the way to a stand up show in Tarrytown, New York. “Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach,” she wrote in the caption. “I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate canceling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again.”

Even though Schumer’s pregnancy may not actually feel all that glamorous, if she weren’t such an honest person, this hilarious and gorgeous beach day video could have fooled us.

