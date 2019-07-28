



Amy Schumer is over the moon! The Trainwreck star couldn’t be happier with her 2-month-old son, Gene , according to close pal

“She’s doing great. She’s so happy. She’s so in love. I’ve never seen her like this,” the Patti Cake$ actress, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees opening night in New York City on Monday, July 22. “She’s just full of joy. And it’s such a great thing to see. She’s always happy, but this is another level.”

Everett added: “I thought the happiest she would ever be was on the couch with me drinking chardonnay. But apparently there’s another level after that.”

As for if Schumer, 38, shows a different side when she’s with her newborn, Everett explained that the The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo author is “a nurturing, loving person and it just really pulls all that into focus and it’s a beautiful thing to see.”

Everett, however, doesn’t see Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, expanding their brood anytime soon. “I think she had a tough pregnancy,” the Kansas native told Us. “I think she’s done enough!”

Schumer and the 39-year-old chef — who wed in February 2018 — welcomed Gene in May. The comedian was often vocal about her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, a pregnancy complication characterized by severe nausea, while carrying the newborn.

“I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But i will make up these dates and we will have a great time,” Schumer captioned an Instagram video in November 2018 that showed her getting sick in the backseat of a car. “But I’m so grateful and excited to be a mom. I’m grateful I have access to healthcare, as we all should have.”

Last month, Schumer’s good friend and I Feel Pretty costar Emily Ratajkowski, gushed over the New York native.

“I think she’s great,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 28, told Us. “I love how honest she’s being. It’s very cool.”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

