That’s a wrap! The season finale of Amy Schumer‘s cooking show, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, aired on Monday, June 1. As the last episode was coming to a close, the comedian took the opportunity to thank her husband and cohost, chef Chris Fischer, for all that he’s taught her.

“Babe, we filmed a cooking show together,” Schumer, 39, proudly declared as she and Fischer, 40, sat down to eat the final meal of the season.

When Fischer asked his wife what she’d learned over the course of the Food Network show, the I Feel Pretty star didn’t hold back. “I didn’t really realize that I could make anything,” she explained. “It was a roller-coaster. It was really fun and really rewarding.”

Schumer added that though “It was hard,” she appreciated her husband for all of his help and guidance.

“I think I got, like, the biggest gift ever that I got to learn from you,” she told the James Beard Award-winning chef. “It all just feels possible … I’m really proud that I know how to make things now.”

The Inside Amy Schumer alum went on to call the experience a “journey,” and admitted she wasn’t sure what’s up next for her and her spouse, with whom she shares 12-month-old son Gene.

“I’m going to do stand-up,” Fischer joked.

“They don’t want you up there,” Schumer replied without missing a beat. “Please stay away from the stage.”

Before officially signing off for the season, the duo thanked their viewers. “Thank you very much for joining us,” the Trainwreck star said as Fischer nodded. “We had a good time and we hope you did too.”

Over the course of the first season of their show, the pair whipped up dishes such as latkes, lamb sliders and chicken wings. During one episode, Schumer even called her pal, Jennifer Lawrence, to get the Oscar winner’s tasty roast chicken recipe.

“Watching Amy and Chris is intimate, real, fun and just great TV,” Courtney White, president of the Food Network said via a press release prior to the show’s May 11 premiere. “The nanny holds the camera, as Chris makes incredibly delicious food and Amy’s sharp wit delivers laugh out loud moments all the way through. Mix that with poignant moments of a family sharing their challenges during this pandemic and you have a series that many will relate to and some will likely become addicted to.”