Jennifer Lawrence is just like Us! The Passengers star shared her drinking habits while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic on a recent episode of Amy Schumer Learns to Cook — and they are refreshingly relatable.

At the start of the third episode of the quarantine cooking show, Schumer, 38, was with her husband Chris Fischer and poured herself a glass of wine. She then decided to give Lawrence, 29, a call to get her thoughts on different vino varieties. “We’re drinking chardonnay because, as you know, I like an oaky chard,” the Trainwreck star told the Oscar winner via phone. “What kind of wine do you like? I don’t remember because I’m a bad friend.”

“Sauvignon blanc,” Lawrence replied. “I mean, [that’s] if I’m drinking white, which I think is mainly for sluts,” she joked.

“How dare you,” Schumer replied, before remembering that her friend is a “red wine person.”

“You like a nice red wine earlier and earlier in the night,” she added. “What time in quarantine are you mostly starting to drink right now?”

Without missing a beat, the Hunger Games star — who married Cooke Maroney in October 2019 — replied: “I’m trying to wait until 6 [p.m.], so I have, like, a preemptive beer at 5.”

“That’s very classy,” Schumer said. Fischer, 40, then chimed in with a cooking question about one of Lawrence’s go-to meals.

“Will you tell me your roast chicken recipe again?” the chef asked.

After explaining that she likes to get the bird “bone dry,” Lawrence said she then cooks the chicken with “lots of butter, olive oil and lemon” before putting the lemon in the chicken’s “cavity.” She also cooks her chicken with thyme.

“Well we’re out of time,” Schumer joked. “And as soon as you said ‘cavity’ I wanted to throw my phone right in the lake.”

Even though the I Feel Pretty star teased that Lawrence was a “bad friend” after she hung up the phone, she still shared the recipe for her pal’s tasty dish on Instagram. “From tonight’s show! #amyschumerlearnstocook,” Schumer wrote in the caption.

As the American Hustle star said, her roast chicken is made with butter, olive oil, lemon and thyme. She also roasts it with dry white wine, an onion and baby arugula for some added flavor.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET on The Food Network.