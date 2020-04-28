Keeping the magic alive … in your kitchen! As all Disney parks and attractions around the globe remain closed in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company has steadily been sharing recipes for various meals and snacks typically sold at its properties. With this intel, fans of its six parks all over the world — Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney — can bring a bit of Disney into their own homes.

The first recipe to make the rounds, which was published on the Disney Parks blog in early April, was for the brand’s beloved churro bites. These sweet treats are served at all six Disney locales worldwide and have famous fans including Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.

In fact, upon realizing that the churro bites recipe was online, the KKW Beauty founder whipped up a batch of the treats herself and shared a snapshot of the finished product on her Instagram Stories. “Thank you @disneyland for the recipe,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member gushed on April 10.

In sharing the fan-favorite recipe, the Disney Parks blog post, which was written by Alex Dunlap — the company’s food and beverage communications coordinator — made note of the fact that many Disney fans had begun creating there own versions of classic rides at home, such as Splash Mountain and the Incredicoaster.

“These past few weeks, we’ve seen many of you sharing Disney recipes and creating your very own magical moments right at home,” Dunlap wrote. “Being a BIG fan of Disney Parks snacks myself, this has inspired us to share one of my favorite recipes so you can continue creating #DisneyMagicMoments.”

Dunlap added: “While our parks are temporarily closed, you can still enjoy a delicious Disney churro – because you can make them yourself at home! This recipe is inspired by the delicious snack that can be found at all of our parks across the globe.”

Since the churro post, Disney has shared recipes for additional sweet treats and dishes such as Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets, grilled cheese and more. Scroll down to find out how to prepare a handful of Disney favorites!