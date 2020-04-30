Oops! Amy Schumer shared her reaction to finding out that her son Gene Attell’s name sounded like the word “genital.”

“It never dawned on me,” the actress, 38, told Howard Stern in a Tuesday, April 28, interview. “All the blood rushed to my head. Everyone was saying, ‘I don’t think it’s a big deal.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

While the Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author said “everybody gave [her] credit” for the funny moniker, “it was a huge f–k up.”

The comedian admitted to Stern, 66, that the choice was “the first of many failures, right out of the gate.”

The New York native and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their baby boy in May and announced 11 months later that they had legally changed his name from Gene Attell to Gene David.

“Our baby’s name is officially changed,” the I Feel Pretty star said during a podcast episode of “Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith” earlier this month. “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we by accident named our son ‘genital.’”

The podcast’s guest, Claudia O’Doherty, added at the time: “My mom pointed that out to me actually. My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son “genital.”’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.”

Schumer poked fun at the mistake the following day with an Instagram selfie with Fischer, 39. “Oh, like you never named your kid Genital fissure!!!!!!!” the Emmy winner captioned the post.

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2018 that she and the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook author tied the knot in a surprise Malibu wedding. The pair want to expand their family and revealed in January that they’re pursuing IVF.

“I hope [to give Gene a sibling],” the Inside Amy Schumer star told Stern on Tuesday. “We got these embryos but right now, we were going to try and make a move and COVID happened. Every Mother Counts is amazing. Every expectant mother can go there and have questions answered.”