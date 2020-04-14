Round two! Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer decided to ditch their son’s original middle name for a hilarious reason.

“Our baby’s name is officially changed,” the actress, 38, revealed in the Tuesday, April 14, episode of “Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith” with Bridget Everett, Rachel Feinstein and Keith Robinson. “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we by accident named our son ‘genital.’”

The podcast’s guest, Claudia O’Doherty, added, “My mom pointed that out to me actually. My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son “genital.”’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.”

The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author and her husband, 40, welcomed their baby boy in May 2019.

“10:55 p.m. last night,” the New York native captioned her birth announcement at the time. “Our royal baby was born.” (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son, Archie, arrived the following morning).

The Emmy winner shared their baby boy’s name two days later.

The Inside Amy Schumer star’s birth was “scary,” she revealed in December 2019. “I was throwing up through the first hour of my C-section,” the comedian said during an episode of the “Informed Pregnancy Podcast.”

Schumer explained, “It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half. Mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis. [It was] kind of brutal, but Chris was so great. We just stared in each other’s eyes and he just held me there. Then they let me hold Gene for a good amount of time. I got to see him and hold him.”

While the experience was “torture,” she and the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook author want to give Gene a younger brother or sister.

“If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do,” the I Feel Pretty star captioned a January photo of her bruised stomach. “We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

