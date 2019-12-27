Why Amy Schumer’s ‘Really Scary’ C-Section Took 3 Hours: It Was ‘Brutal’





A difficult delivery. Amy Schumer detailed her son Gene’s “really scary” birth seven months after his arrival.

“I was throwing up through the first hour of my C-section,” the comedian, 38, revealed during a Thursday, December 26, episode of the “Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast.” “It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half. Mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis.”

Although the actress had previously planned to go to a birthing center for a doula-assisted delivery, she decided to pursue a hospital birth.

“It was a rainy Sunday and I woke up vomiting and was like the sickest I’d been the whole time,” the Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author said on Thursday. “And I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I was so big and I was so miserable and couldn’t keep anything down.”

The birth was “kind of brutal,” she admitted, “but [my husband] Chris [Fischer] was so great. We just stared in each other’s eyes and he just held me there. Then they let me hold Gene for a good amount of time. I got to see him and hold him.”

While the experience was “torture,” Schumer was relieved that her hyperemesis gravidarum symptoms disappeared following Gene’s arrival.

The Los Angeles native was diagnosed with this pregnancy condition, which is characterized by extreme morning sickness and nausea, in her first trimester.

“I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for 5 minutes,” Schumer wrote on Instagram in February after canceling her comedy tour. “I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it’s [sic] sucks.”

Two months later, the Inside Amy Schumer star confirmed that she was still pregnant — and still experiencing these symptoms. “Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer set pulses racing while the heavily pregnant Schumer flaunts her growing bump,” she captioned an April social media upload. “Amy is still pregnant and puking because money rarely goes to medical studies for women such as hyperemesis or endometriosis and instead goes to things like d–ks not getting hard enough or old guys who want harder d–ks.”