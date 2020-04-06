Getting creative in quarantine! Jason Priestley had a little fun while stuck inside his house amid the coronavirus pandemic recently and invited a very famous duo over for a spot of tea.

“Day 21 and apparently @naydoggy and I have lost it … we invited #harryandmeghan over for #hightea home made #scones and all,” the 50-year-old Beverly Hills, 90201 alum captioned a series of Instagram photos of the meal. “I never thought I could eat so many #fingersandwiches #godhelpme #carbskillcovid #thesunneversetsonthebritishempire #covidteaparty.”

The spread, which was prepared by the actor’s wife, Naomi Lowde-Priestley, included the aforementioned tea and scones along with an array of crustless sandwiches, red wine and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne.

In one snapshot, a commemorative plate with a photo of Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, sat beside a colorful teapot that was decorated with the phrase, “Tea with the Priestleys.”

In her own Instagram post, Lowde-Priestley, 43, who is British, shared some additional photos from the classy event. “Celebrating Sunday with ‘High Tea’ Still taking the #carbskillcovid stance,” the make-up artist explained in the caption. “@jason_priestley and I decided afternoon tea would be delightful. Hope you are all keeping safe out there 💛”

Not surprisingly, the afternoon activity was a hit with the pair’s famous pals. “I wish we were quarantined next door – damn it,” Priestley’s 90210 costar Tiffani Thiessen quipped in his comments.

“Love THIS!” Vanessa Lachey added.

Though the royal pair obviously didn’t accept an invitation from the Priestleys, they are now much closer to the famous duo and to Hollywood in general.

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to Los Angeles in March 2020 after announcing their plans to step back from their senior royal duties in January. The L.A. move came after a brief stint in Canada for the royal twosome as they figured out their next steps, and it’s apparently the start of a new era for the duo.

“Meghan and Harry are trying to rebrand themselves and want to make a big media splash, but are stymied by the coronavirus situation,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “They are losing out on potential paid opportunities by having to keep a low profile.”

