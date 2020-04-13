OMG! While self-isolating during the COVID-19 outbreak, Bachelor alum Lauren Burnham and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. decided to experiment with hair dye, just ‘cause!

Instead of dyeing eggs this season, the new parents decided on a new springtime activity. They snapped a selfie on Easter Sunday showing off their new pastel-toned tresses, as ever outside on their patio in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 28-year-old made a kissy face for the camera, revealing that she added playful pink highlights into her long blonde hair. She styled her mane with her signature ‘do: parted in the center in long, loose curls.

Her husband, on the other hand, transformed his silver hair into an icy-blue shade. Lauren captioned the selfie, “Alessi was napping sooo we did a thing + dyed each others hair lol now @ariejr’s really a silver fox🦊.”

She continued, “Check my bio for the YouTube vid to see how this all went down. Coming soon xo.”

They haven’t revealed what hair products they used to get the look just yet. When one of Arie’s followers inquired to find out if the dye washes out, he responded, “I have no clue 💁🏼‍♂️😂.” Yikes!

Other members of Bachelor Nation took to the comments section to share their thoughts on their new hair colors. Ashley Iaconetti wrote, “Wait. You guys look awesommmmeee.” Danielle Lombard said, “Haha so cute! Colors look great.”

The Virginia native hasn’t uploaded the how-to just video on YouTube just yet, but she has shared another that’s a must-see: her cutting Arie’s hair at home.

In the 10-minute video titled “Quarantine Barbershop,” Lauren gave her husband a DIY haircut in the bathroom of their home. With the help of kitchen scissors, a hair trimmer, and some tips from her hubby, the blonde beauty gave Arie a professional-looking hair refresh.

The power couple took a family photo on Easter that gave their millions of social media followers another look at their hairstyles. They posed with their 10-year-old daughter Alessi to snap some adorable springtime photos.

The Bachelor stars announced that they were pregnant in November of 2018 before getting married in Hawaii in January of 2019.

