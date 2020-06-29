Salma Hayek is no stranger to ditching the cosmetics to post a bare-faced selfie on the ‘gram. In fact, the famed Hollywood actress is big into sharing makeup and filter-free selfies for her 15 million followers. To prove it, Us Weekly’s Stylish did some research to compile her best natural looks over the years!

The Frida actress balances her Instagram feed with a dynamic mix of professional glamour shots and casual bare-faced selfies. In one pic, she’ll smize for the camera wearing bold eyeliner and sparkly eyeshadow and in the next, she’ll confidently pose without a trace of beauty products. Nevertheless, she always looks breathtaking!

One of the star’s most iconic photos as of recent is from June 16. In the post, she shares side-by-side before-and-after pics of herself. She snapped one before and another after touching up her roots and putting on makeup.

“In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots,” the actress wrote in the accompanying caption. Fans were quick to mention how fabulous she looks in both shots. “Both pics are beautiful 💛,” one social media user wrote. Another said, “Before… Very, very pretty. After….Very, very, very pretty!!!”

Hayek’s also the queen of keeping her makeup-free selfies interesting. For example, on June 14, she posed for an up-close snap surrounded by large green leaves from what appears to be a tree or a large plant. She captioned the pic with the hashtags: “#selfiesunday #nofilter #nature.”

In addition to skipping the makeup, the movie star isn’t afraid to show off her natural locks. On several occasions, she’s posted pics of her hair soaking wet after a dip in the water and what it looks like right before she goes to bed.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to see some of Hayek’s most iconic makeup-free selfies over the years!

