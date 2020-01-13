There are celebrities who love Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear and then there’s Chelsea Handler, who, quite literally taped up her naked body in the brand’s Tonal Body Tape to go for a jog on the beach — and prove a point about the brand’s effectiveness.

The comedian took to Instagram on Sunday, January 12, to share a video of her jogging in the brand’s solutionwear. She captioned the slow-motion clip, “I’ve always wanted to run on a beach naked, and now with @skims, I finally can. Thank you @kimkardashian!”

For the beach run, Handler wore a pair of Skims high-waisted above-the-knee Solution Shorts and taped her boobs into place using the aforementioned body tape. The author also taped her private parts, probably to make sure her Instagram followers couldn’t see through the fabric — or maybe just for comedic effect.

Kardashian, the brand’s founder, commented on the video, “Crying!!!!! The tape over the vag is the best part.” Other celebrities couldn’t help but comment on the hilarious video, too. Amy Schumer wrote, “This made my day💰💰💰.” Rumer Willis said, “This is everything I hoped 2020 might be.”

The garment shade nearly matched Handler’s skin color exactly and, as expected, the tape held without the slightest budge. Even though many probably aren’t dying to run on the beach almost naked in Skims, her post does prove a point about how well her solutionwear works.

Skims launched Tonal Body Tape in November to make it easier to avoid a wardrobe malfunction. Since then, it’s become a celeb-loved essential. Most recently, The Politician actress Zoey Deutch wore the body tape to the 2020 Golden Globes to secure her plunging V-neck Fendi jumpsuit.

The brand’s bestselling Solutionwear is set to restock on Tuesday, January 14. That means you can finally get your hands on a pair of the Sculpting Shorts, just like the ones Handler wore to promote Kardashian’s line.

The good news? Skims Body Tape ($12) is still available online.