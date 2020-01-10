If you’ve ever dreamed of wearing the same outfit as your favorite celebrity, you’re in luck.

By now, you’ve probably heard of Rent the Runway, a clothing rental service designed to change the way you shop for clothes entirely. Instead of purchasing an expensive dress for a new event, you’re encouraged to rent a designer piece from the brand’s website for a fraction of the price.

There’s even an unlimited option if you’re constantly looking to change up your wardrobe — and flaunt designer pieces 24/7.

But one of the best things about Rent the Runway is that the brand offers current styles from designers. That means that you can wear the same trench coat that your fave celeb wore while out and about in the city, or carry the exact bag they wore to the gala.

Aerie model Iskra Lawrence was photographed wearing a fuchsia Badgley Mischka Rebecca Gown to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in November. The stunning number retails for $695, but costs $100-$115 to rent for an occasion — be it a red carpet or prom!

Whether you intend on creating a shortlist featuring your favorite celeb styles or you’re just here for some fashion inspo from the stars, keep scrolling to see them wearing pieces available on Rent the Runway!