Martha Stewart, 78, is unafraid to let her followers know when she’s feeling herself. From sultry selfies that fans have deemed a “thirst trap” to photos of her hair and makeup looking flawless, the TV personality doesn’t hold back when she’s looking her best.

One of her most buzzworthy moments of recent was shared via Instagram in December 2019. In the pic, Stewart put her freshly cut and colored hair by Eugene Toye on display, as well as her picture-perfect glam by makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toye.

“Oh boy! What a great new haircut can do!!!!” the Martha Stewart’s Cooking School host captioned the breathtaking photo, taken at Rita Hazan’s NYC salon.

Stewart’s followers went crazy over her winter makeover, commenting how lovely she looks in the pic. But some critics pointed out that it appears as though she edited the photo before posting it on the ‘gram.

Proving she’s one step ahead of the critics, Stewart told her 855,000 followers how she edits some of her photos on March 11, 2019. She posted before and after selfies that she touched up using FaceApp, a top-rated photo-editing application.

“Just subscribed to #face app which takes your photo and ‘cleans it up’ as a great photographer would do for an advertising campaign or beauty cover,” she captioned the Instagram post. “It’s FUN, too.”

Even though she occasionally touches up her pics, Martha’s American Food author’s been killing the glam game long before she discovered the app. She’s surprised press with bold shades of purple lipstick and has experimented with different hairstyles on the red carpet.

Keep scrolling to see some of the lifestyle maven’s best beauty looks over the years, including her best selfies and red carpet moments!

