Martha Stewart knows what it’s like to have men slide into your DMs.

After sharing her sultry pool snap on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, fans just could not get enough. When virtually stopping by E! Daily Pop, the host asked about the pic and if “men have been blowing up your DMs.”

It turns out, they have! “Oh I’ve had 14 proposals,” the 78-year-old businesswoman replied. “I don’t know what for but they’re proposals.” And that was only on the first day! “I haven’t checked lately.” We can only imagine that the offers are still pouring in.

The selfie was such a huge hit that Chelsea Handler recreated the Instagram post a day later. Making the same face, posing in the same exact manner in her pool, Handler shared her very own version of the viral selfie. “I’m here to take @marthastewart48’s swimming lesson,” the 45-year-old late night host wrote in the accompanying caption. “If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in.”

Stewart then commented on the comedian’s selfie, writing, “Dear Chelsea, I’m so happy that you like my post well enough to emulate it,” Stewart wrote on Thursday, July 24 . “I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed. Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and F**KING too young to be emulating me.”

She continued, “Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around you political liberals. We need it! Love Martha.” Epic.

One person even suggested that they turn the whole thing into an Internet challenge. “Can we just turn this into a #MarthaStewartChallenge 😂,” a user wrote in the comments. We’d like to second that motion.

