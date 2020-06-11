Fans Are Obsessed With Wendy Williams’ Latest At-Home Hairstyle

Hair goals! Wendy Williams took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 10, to address her 1.8 million Instagram followers about the future of the Wendy Williams Show and she got glammed up for the occasion. The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

In the video, the 55-year-old television host rocks voluminous hair styled in gorgeous beachy waves — a change-up from the straight hairstyle she debuted a few days prior. For makeup, she stunned in the perfect summer glam: pink eyeshadow, dramatic lashes and a natural lip color.

Fans flocked to the comments section to rave about how good she looks and how much they adore the new ‘do. “I’m loving this hair!! 😍😍,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Hair is 🔥 Wendy!!!!”

Williams didn’t specify whether or not the hair is a wig, but she’s known to love them. The Ask Wendy author’s no stranger to switching up her look over the years with a new style.

A follower commented, “She got on her good wig today. Loving it!!” Another was overjoyed with her new look. “I love you!!! You look great! Good wig💐💗❤️.”

View this post on Instagram I ❤️ u for watching. A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Jun 10, 2020 at 3:01pm PDT

For the video, the New Jersey native paired her new hairstyle and glam with a long-sleeved dress that she couldn’t help but talk about on camera.

“I couldn’t wait to wear this dress, OK” she told fans. “I’m gonna’ wear it again on the show, so don’t act like you never saw it. It’s pink and it’s green and it’s beautiful and I love it.”

The talk show host was filming her daytime talk show from home during the COVID-19 quarantine, but it’s since halted production as the team waits for the approval to resume filming in-studio.

“I’m waiting for the state of New York to say that we as a show can go back,” explained Williams. ” “I want to go back to doing our show. Nothing makes me happier than to be Wendy on The Wendy Show. What I want the most is to be with you. I miss you.”

