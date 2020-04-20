With people being forced to stay home during the COVID-19 outbreak, everyone including celebrities are looking for any reason to dress up and take part in an Internet challenge. Combine these two fascinations and you have the infamous quarantine pillow challenge.

From Brittany Snow to Ryan Reynolds, See Stars Wearing Social Distancing-Approved Clothing

Created by fashion influencers @stylebynelli and @myforteisfashion, they kicked off the challenge by sharing their versions of it with followers on Sunday, April 5.

“Laundry Day 💙✌️ I challenge you guys to do this look,” @stylebynelli wrote alongside a snap of herself rocking a teal pillow with a large black belt around her waist and matching accessories. “Post your looks with #quarantinepillowchallenge CREDIT @stylebynelli & @myforteisfashion & We will repost your looks in our stories!”

It didn’t take long for this small ask to blow up and reach the stars’ radar. Halle Berry was the first A-lister to take part, posting a sultry image of herself wearing a belted pillow on Wednesday, April 15. “You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge 😂,” she captioned the post.

Then on Friday, April 17, Meghan King Edmonds joined the ranks with a fun little TikTok video of her wearing the bedding while dancing to “Single Ladies.” She jokingly wrote in the accompanying caption, “Got all dressed up to go to The Quarantine Club tonight 💃🏼😍✨ At least there won’t be a line at the bathroom!! Now where’s my quaran-tini🍸 and where are my single ladies at!?”

We anticipate that there will only be more and more stars to jump on board. So keep scrolling to check out all of the celebs who have taken part in this playful and fashionable challenge.

