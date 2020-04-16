Halle Berry Looks Red Carpet-Ready With Pillow as a Minidress

Breaking the Internet! Halle Berry just joined in on one of the biggest social media crazes of the moment: the viral #QuarantinePillowChallenge that’s taking over Instagram feeds everywhere.

On Wednesday, April 15, the Oscar award-winning actress secured a large navy blue pillow to the front of her naked body with a black belt and shared the final look with her Instagram followers. She managed to make the item look red-carpet-ready by pairing it with a matching wide-brimmed hat, as well as black heels and sunglasses.

In the accompanying caption, the 53-year-old wrote, “You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge 😂.”

Berry’s 6 million Instagram followers flocked to the comments section to share how impressed they were with her look. One fan said, “👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 But you made this look like the next red carpet best-dressed outfit!”

Another Instagram user commented, “😍😍😍 You rock a pillow better than any bed I’ve ever seen 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.”

More than 180,000 Instagram users have participated in the Pillow Challenge on Instagram and now that Berry’s gotten involved, Us Weekly has an inkling she’ll inspire even more stars to try it, too.

A few celebs who’ve praised Berry’s post on Insta include La La Anthony who commented “YESSSSS🔥🔥‼️‼️‼️‼️❤️❤️” and Naomi Campbell, who said, “🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Chloe X Halle also wrote, “😍😍😍😍 soooo good.”

The Pillow Challenge was started by two fashion influencers who go by the Instagram handles @stylebynelli and @myforteisfashion. They both shared the challenge with their followers on April 5, when they posted similar mirror selfies wearing their pillows as minidresses.

In the accompanying caption for Nelli’s pic, she wrote, “Laundry Day 💙✌️ I challenge you guys to do this look. Post your looks with #quarantinepillowchallenge CREDIT @stylebynelli & @myforteisfashion & We will repost your looks in our stories! ———————— #pillowdress #quarantinepillowdress #nakd #nakedplanet #laundry #laundryday.”

The fun challenge is an easy way to stay entertained while quarantining during the COVID-19 outbreak. It’s also super ideal for the individual who’s intimidated by other social media-crazes that involve memorizing seemingly impossible dance choreography.

